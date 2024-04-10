Whiteout Parties returning for home playoff games in Winnipeg. Here is what you need to know

The Whiteout Street Parties will be coming back to Winnipeg when the Winnipeg Jets start their quest for the Stanley Cup during the 2024 NHL Playoffs.

For every home game, up to 5,000 fans will be able to line Donald Street between Portage and Graham avenues to watch the Jets.

Kevin Donnelly, the senior vice president of True North Sports and Entertainment's Venues and Entertainment, announced they have upped the number of screens available to watch the game from two to three. There will also be live music, guest hosts, food trucks, and concession stands for fans to enjoy.

"It becomes the talk of the town, and very soon the talk of the nation. Uniquely Manitoban, the Winnipeg Whiteout Street Parties put our passionate fans – their creativity and their spirit – on the national stage and allow all of us to share in our playoff excitement with the entire community," said Donnelly.

The parties will open two hours before puck drop, and doors for Canada Life Centre will open 90 minutes before game time.

Tickets to get into the party will be $10 each, with $5 from each ticket going to United Way Winnipeg to reinvest into the community.

"As we cheer on our Jets, we're rallying the hearts of Winnipeggers, bringing our community together, and ensuring we don't leave anyone behind," said Michael Richardson, the president and CEO of United Way Winnipeg.

He noted that last year's festivities garnered $50,000 for United Way Winnipeg.

The Manitoba government is giving $75,000 to the parties for every playoff round the Jets make, and Economic Development Winnipeg is providing an additional $50,000 from the Special Event Tourism Fund.

"Winnipeg Jets hockey is more than just a game. It's an identity. This is part of who we are. And the fact that the Whiteout Street Parties provide an affordable, accessible way for Manitobans from all walks of life to participate, is so great," said Premier Wab Kinew.

"This is one of those things that our national pastime is all about. Bringing people together, giving us a reason to celebrate and also providing an avenue for the community mindedness that is a hallmark of Manitobans."

There will also be a second party for Winnipeggers to enjoy, as the Party in the Plaza is returning. It will take over Hargrave Street Market and True North Square Plaza. Another screen will be set up there to watch the game, and people can enjoy food from the vendors inside the market.

Tickets are $20 for this event, with $5 again going to the United Way Winnipeg.

All tickets will go on sale next Wednesday and single game playoff tickets for Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs will be available starting April 15.

"Now, it's Go Jets Go. We're on a four game winning streak. These are exciting times," said Donnelly.