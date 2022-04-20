Who will be part of the inquest into Eishia Hudson's death

The family of a teenage girl shot and killed by police, the Winnipeg Police Service and two advocacy groups with be part of the inquest into the death of Eishia Hudson.

On Tuesday, a provincial court judge gave official standing to the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs’ family advocate, as well as the Manitoba Advocate for Children and Youth. This means they will be active participants in the inquest.

A police officer shot Hudson, who was 16 years old, on April 8, 2020 following an incident at a Liquor Mart.

According to the final report from the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU), the incident took place after officers were called to a store in Sage Creek for a report of an armed robbery.

Officers said the suspects, who police allege were driving a stolen SUV, tried to escape police, which led to a chase.

The IIU said a civilian truck was hit during the chase, which ended at Lagimodiere Boulevard and Fermor Avenue when an officer fired his gun two times at the driver.

The driver, who was later identified as Hudson, was taken to the hospital where she died.

Manitoba’s police watchdog has determined the officer who shot Hudson would not face any charges.

An inquest has been called into the teen’s death, and Hudson’s family has a filed a civil claim against the Winnipeg Police Service.

- With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre.