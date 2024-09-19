Why so many young people are leaving Manitoba

New research has found that many young people are opting to leave Manitoba due to several concerns, including safety and career opportunities.

“If we look at the last decade, in the age group between 15 and 34, we’ve lost about 25,000 young people,” said Chuck Davidson, president and CEO of the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce.

Over the summer, the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce conducted an extensive research project to understand why young people are leaving the province. It found there are several reasons, both real and perceived, for people not wanting to stay, including the desire to live in safe and vibrant communities, concerns over career advancement in Manitoba, and the cost of housing and taxes.

“This is something that there’s no silver bullet to fix for Manitoba, but it’s something we need to start understanding what it is young people are looking for so that we can start addressing those and finding some of the solutions for Manitoba,” Davidson said.

Davidson added that Manitoba needs to do a better job of advertising the advantages of living in the province, including the cost of living.

To find out more about this research, which surveyed young people in Western Canada, and how to keep more young people in the province, watch the video above.

- With files from CTV’s Maralee Caruso.