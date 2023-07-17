Why Winnipeg's pesky mosquitoes are not causing a buzz this year

They say absence makes the heart grow fonder, but that’s not the case when it comes to bloodsucking mosquitoes.

“I would say, I’m not sure what mosquitoes are on this planet for,” Winnipeg resident Bruce Graham told CTV News on Monday. “No redeeming features that I know of.”

Graham was walking his dog Roxy through Munson Park on Monday afternoon. He said he hasn’t seen many mosquitoes this summer.

“I’d say I’ve been bit once, and it wasn’t here. It was on the golf course.”

It’s a sentiment shared by others enjoying the green space.

“It’s been better than other years, for sure,” resident Ezra Brown said. “It’s always good when I don’t have to be bothered by them.”

On Monday, the City of Winnipeg reported an average of two mosquitoes per trap – down from an average of 15 per trap one year ago.

The head of the Insect Control Branch (ICB) credits the city’s larviciding program and infrequent rainfall for the low numbers.

“Rainfall events that have happened, generally speaking, have been lower amounts and spread apart,” ICB Superintendent David Wade told CTV News. “The ground is able to soak in that water.”

Wade said the low counts mean the city hasn’t fogged for mosquitoes this year – as the Adulticiding Factor Analysis (AFA) has also remained low.

The AFA takes soil moisture, forecasted rainfall, the adult mosquito population and other factors into account.

However, Wade said if heavy rain hits the city; it could lead to a surge in mosquitoes.

“All it takes is one major rainfall event and we’re back to square one.”

Wade adds residents should remove all standing water from the properties following heavy rain.

Entomologist Taz Stuart said numbers would climb if evening temperatures start rising.

“Evening temps are really chilly, so mosquitoes don’t like to fly under 12 degrees, so you may have a false impression of how it is,” Stuart told CTV News. “But there are mosquitoes out there – don’t get me wrong.”

He said West Nile Virus is still a cause for concern in Manitoba, and residents should be vigilant.

“Culex Tarsalis – she’s a sneaky biter. That’s the best way to describe it,” Stuart explained. “She’ll feed on your wrists and ankles and you won’t even feel it.”

He recommends using a repellent and wearing loose, light-coloured clothing, especially at dusk and dawn.