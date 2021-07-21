WINNIPEG -- A number of First Nations and communities in Manitoba are without power on Wednesday morning, and Manitoba Hydro suspects it is due to wildfire damage.

According to a spokesperson for the Crown corporation, the power line that feeds Berens River, Bloodvein, Little Grand Rapids, Poplar River, Loon Straits, Pauingassi and Manigotagan was lost just after midnight.

Manitoba Hydro’s outage map shows that more than 2,000 customers are affected by these outages.

A number of these communities, including Berens River, Bloodvein, Little Grand Rapids and Pauingassi, are also being evacuated due to the smoke and flames from the wildfires.

Manitoba Hydro noted that, once it is safe, crews will patrol the line to find the exact cause of the outages. However, they are limited by smoke.

There is no estimated time of restoration.