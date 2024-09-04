WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Wildfire smoke from Saskatchewan sparks special air quality statement in Manitoba

    Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a special air quality statement for much of southern Manitoba due to wildfire smoke coming from Saskatchewan on Sept. 4, 2024. (Environment and Climate Change Canada)
    

    Much of southern Manitoba, including Winnipeg, is under a special air quality statement due to wildfire smoke from Saskatchewan.

    Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued the statement Wednesday morning saying a cold front moving through Manitoba is bringing wildfire smoke with it.

    "This plume of wildfire smoke can cause very poor air quality and reduced visibility," the ECCC statement said.

    "The fine particles in wildfire smoke pose the main health risk. As smoke levels increase, health risks increase."

    ECCC said people who are pregnant, those who smoke, infants and children, people who work outdoors, people who exercise outdoors and those with an existing illness or chronic health condition are the most at risk of being impacted.

    It's recommended people limit their time outdoors.

    Air quality advisories are also in effect for the western-central parts of Manitoba.

