WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg Blue Bombers post 2023 operating profit of $5.7 million

    IG Field, the home of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Nov. 3, 2022. (Source: Josh Crabb/CTV News) IG Field, the home of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Nov. 3, 2022. (Source: Josh Crabb/CTV News)
    Share
    WINNIPEG -

    It was another strong season off the field for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

    The CFL club announced it posted a net operating profit of $5.7 million in 2023, a season that saw Winnipeg (14-4) finish atop the West Division for a third straight year.

    The community-owned franchise also made a fourth straight Grey Cup appearance, dropping a 28-24 decision to the Montreal Alouettes at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton.

    Winnipeg announced its 2023 profit Thursday upon releasing its annual report.

    Revenue totalled $50.5 million in 2023, up $5.1 million (11.2 per cent) over 2022.

     The club's gate receipts increased to $15.1 million (9.6 per cent ahead of last year) while game-day, merchandise and concessions revenue hit $11.5 million, (10.5 per cent increase).

    However, the numbers continue to look bleak for Valour FC, the Winnipeg-based Canadian Premier League soccer club owned and operated by the Blue Bombers.

    The report stated that Valour lost $1.25 million last year and said the club's finances continue to be uncertain.

    The Bombers reported a $950,000 loss from operating the CPL franchise on its 2022 annual report.

       This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News