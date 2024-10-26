Winnipeg Comiccon 2024 attracts thousands

Pop culture connoisseurs made their way by the masses to the fourth annual Winnipeg Comiccon this weekend.

A cavalcade of colours and characters filled the RBC Convention Centre – with this year’s attendance expected to be more than twice the amount of people that passed through during the event’s debut in 2021.

“We’re probably pushing past the 30,000 attendees this year,” predicted Comiccon program director Cliff Caporale.

This year’s Comiccon features several special guests, including Elijah Wood and Billy Boyd from film trilogy The Lord of the Rings, Canadian actor Alexander Ludwig, Maggie Robertson, as well as the Trailer Park Boys, among others.

“I feel like a lot of people are aware about the convention and hope to keep on making you grow and making people discover what the convention is about,” Caporale said.

Visitors are also invited to check out the Exhibition Hall for a variety of vendors selling different themed merchandise and handmade goods.

Winnipeg Comiccon runs until 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, admission is $40 for the day. More information can be found online.