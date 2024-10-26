WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg Comiccon 2024 attracts thousands

    Thousands passed through the RBC Convention Centre to check out the fourth annual Winnipeg Comiccon. Uploaded Oct. 26, 2024. (Dan Timmerman/CTV News Winnipeg) Thousands passed through the RBC Convention Centre to check out the fourth annual Winnipeg Comiccon. Uploaded Oct. 26, 2024. (Dan Timmerman/CTV News Winnipeg)
    Share

    Pop culture connoisseurs made their way by the masses to the fourth annual Winnipeg Comiccon this weekend.

    A cavalcade of colours and characters filled the RBC Convention Centre – with this year’s attendance expected to be more than twice the amount of people that passed through during the event’s debut in 2021.

    “We’re probably pushing past the 30,000 attendees this year,” predicted Comiccon program director Cliff Caporale.

    This year’s Comiccon features several special guests, including Elijah Wood and Billy Boyd from film trilogy The Lord of the Rings, Canadian actor Alexander Ludwig, Maggie Robertson, as well as the Trailer Park Boys, among others.

    “I feel like a lot of people are aware about the convention and hope to keep on making you grow and making people discover what the convention is about,” Caporale said.

    Visitors are also invited to check out the Exhibition Hall for a variety of vendors selling different themed merchandise and handmade goods.

    Winnipeg Comiccon runs until 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, admission is $40 for the day. More information can be found online.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News