WINNIPEG -- Grab your best spandex, cape and mask.

The inaugural Winnipeg Comiccon is set to descend on the RBC Convention Centre this fall after facing pandemic delays.

The rescheduled event is set for October 29th to 31st, promising to bring together fans of comic books, video games, movies, TV, anime and fan fiction.

Programming Director Cliff Caporale said the event is great for Comiccon veterans and newbies, alike.

“What people can expect is a lot of cosplayers, a lot of comic book artists and some programming as well that is aimed at fans, at newbies,” he said.

“All of this is going to be included in the price because a lot of people may not be familiar with the idea of panels, which is professionals and fans presenting their expertise to an audience.”

Attendees can also look forward to the Artist Alley, which gives fans a chance to mix with their favourite creators.

“Basically, people can easily approach the guests, ask them for an autograph, purchase a sketch or just have a nice little conversation with them about the projects they’re working on,” Caporale said.

He said more programming and special guest information will be announced leading up to the event. The event will also adhere to current government COVID-19 safety protocols.