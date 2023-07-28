Winnipeg councillor taking health-related leave

A Winnipeg city councillor is taking a temporary leave of absence from his role.

John Orlikow, who represents the River Heights-Fort Garry ward, made the announcement on Friday.

“Recently, I have been experiencing some physical health issues and after speaking with my doctor, I have decided that it is best that I take a temporary leave from Council,” Orlikow wrote in a statement.

“I have spoken with Mayor Gillingham and informed him that I am stepping aside as Chair of the Standing Policy Committee on Community Services and the Budget Working Group to focus on getting better and ensure that City Council can continue to make progress on important issues that matter to the residents of the River Heights-Fort Garry Ward and all Winnipeggers.”

Orlikow said his office will remain open to help constituents, saying his executive assistant will oversee the work, and that more staff have been hired.

Orlikow has served as a Winnipeg councillor since 2009.