WINNIPEG -- One COVID-19 case in the Winnipeg Health Region had more than 85 contacts, according to data from the Manitoba Government.

Manitoba’s latest COVID-19 surveillance report shows that a number of the cases reported between July 4 and 10 had several contacts, including:

A case in the Winnipeg Health Region with 86 contacts;

A case in the Prairie Mountain Health Region with 24 contacts;

A case in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region with 18 contacts;

A case in the Southern Health Region with 14 contacts; and

A case in the Northern Health Region with 11 contacts.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, said at a news conference on Monday that he doesn’t know the details of the case with 86 contacts.

He said it’s surprising to see a case with 86 contacts, but it does depend on the context and whether someone is fully vaccinated or not.

“If you are dually vaccinated you still are protected, but you still should limit some of those interactions and try to behave in a manner where you're interacting not to the fullest degree with people, to again to mitigate that risk,” Atwal said.

“We don't want to be generating cases right now. We want our case numbers to keep coming down as more and more Manitobans get vaccinated. If you're unvaccinated, obviously 86, you know if this person was unvaccinated and became a case [with] 86 contacts, that's a problem.”

Atwal added that even though the province is starting to allow more gatherings and interactions, people still need to be careful.

“We’re allowing more interactions with people, but it doesn’t mean you have to maximize everything you do under the order,” he said,

“You still go out and do the things that you love to do, prioritize some things, but try to still limit some of those interactions to help mitigate that spread ongoing.”