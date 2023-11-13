Winnipeg crews respond to 5 fires in span of 20 hours

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) extinguished five fires across the city in the span of 20 hours this weekend.

The fires took place from Saturday night into Sunday evening at five different homes in Winnipeg.

The WFPS responded to the first fire in the 300 block of Kilbride Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. The call for the second incident came in nearly 12 hours later at 12:06 p.m. on Sunday, with crews responding to the 400 block of Flora Avenue for a fire.

Firefighters continued to stay busy throughout Sunday evening, responding to three fires over a two-hour period.

One fire took place around 5:25 p.m. in the 600 block of Nairn Avenue, with another happening just after 6 p.m. at a home on Stella Walk.

Crews were called to the last of the five fires in the 500 block of Langside Street just after 7:20 p.m.

Firefighters searched the homes in all five incidents, but no one was found inside. No one was injured in any of these incidents.

All fires are under investigation and there are no damage estimates at this time. However, the WFPS notes that the house on Langside Street sustained significant smoke, fire and water damage.