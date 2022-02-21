Winnipeg experiencing one of its snowiest winters to date: Environment Canada

If Winnipeggers are feeling like this winter is far snowier than any in recent memory – they’re right.

Environment Canada confirmed on Monday that Winnipeg is experiencing one of its snowiest winters on record.

According to the weather agency, there has been 156.6 centimetres of snow as of Feb. 20, 2022.

To date, this is the third-highest snowfall total up to Feb. 20 .

Environment Canada noted that the two winters that were snowier than this year up to Feb. 20 were in 1955-56, with 210 centimetres of snow reported, and in 1919-20, when 165 centimetres of snow was reported.