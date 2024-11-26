Winnipeg exploring shatterproof glass for bus shelters as city struggles with repairs

As Winnipeg struggles to keep up with repairs to bus shelters with broken glass, the city is looking to test shatterproof glass in hopes that will save time and money down the road.

Cliff Hall rides the bus and never waits in the shelter as it is missing panes of glass.

"Most of the bus stops are in pretty sad repair and are just not looked after anymore," said Hall.

He said several shelters are damaged in the city with multiple panes smashed out.

"The crux of the issue ultimately is if people were housed, they wouldn't be trying to live in bus shacks and maybe causing a little less disruption."

According to Winnipeg Transit, in 2023, 305 bus shelters with 750 panes of glass were damaged, and 115 shelters were missing glass by the end of the year.

To date in 2024, 233 shelters have been damaged, equaling 591 panes of glass and 93 glass doors and there are currently 207 shelters without glass.

"We've got 183 work orders out to fix bus shelters," said Coun. Janice Lukes. "It doesn't end."

Lukes said the city spends up to $300,000 annually on bus shelter repairs. So to counteract that, the city is asking for a contractor to supply shatterproof glass known as polycarbonate for a select number of shelters to test.

"To see the durability of this polycarbonate type of glass, if it's scratch resistant, break resistant."

Despite the plan, it is unclear how much this could cost.

"The cost and number of shelters installed with polycarbonate-style panels will be determined as part of the RFP evaluation process. However, polycarbonate-style (shatterproof glass) panels are generally 2.5 to four times the cost of regular safety glass," a Winnipeg Transit spokesperson said.

Lukes believes between five and eight shelters will be part of the pilot project.

Hall said he is onboard with the plan.

"Give it a shot. Why not? Yeah, it's pretty miserable out here when it's -40C," said Hall.

Lukes noted some retailers are using this shatterproof glass on doors and windows because of theft and vandalism problems.