Winnipeg fire crews battle four overnight blazes throughout the city

    The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to four separate fires throughout the city overnight.

    The first incident happened on McPhillips Street just after 11 p.m. Thursday. The fire was in a large commercial building in the 2100 block of McPhillips.

    The city said the fire started outside and spread to the outside of the building.

    Staff working inside were able to get out, and the fire was under control by 12:28 a.m.

    No one was injured during the fire.

    Then at 2 a.m. on Friday, there were reports of a fire in a multi-resident building in the 100 block of St. Anne's Road.

    The city said smoke was coming from one of the suites, and the fire was eventually declared under control by 2:32 a.m.

    No one was found inside the building, and no one was injured.

    The third fire happened at a home in the 700 block of Alexander Avenue just after 3 a.m.

    The city said heavy smoke and flames were coming from the house, and crews needed to launch a defensive attack to extinguish the fire.

    It took over three hours to get the fire under control.

    No one was injured, but a neighbouring house was evacuated for a while as a precaution.

    The city said it's believed the home is a complete loss.

    The last fire broke out at 4:48 a.m. at a vacant home in the 200 block of Evanson Street.

    Crews started an offensive attack, and the fire was under control by 5:28 a.m. No one was found inside the building, and no one was injured.

    The city said each fire is under investigation.

