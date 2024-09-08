Winnipeg firefighters battle 2 overnight blazes

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews were called to two fires early Sunday morning in the city’s William Whyte and St. John’s neighbourhoods.

The first fire broke out just before 12:30 a.m. in a two-storey home on Burrows Avenue.

Firefighters first fought flames and heavy smoke from outside the building, before extinguishing the fire from the inside. It was declared under control at 1:21 a.m.

No one was found in the home and no injuries were reported.

The second fire happened hours later, around 7:15 a.m. Crews responded to a blaze at a three-storey mixed-use commercial and residential building in the 200 block of Atlantic Avenue.

Most people were able to get out of the building before first responders arrived, while firefighters helped others evacuate. The fire was declared under control at 7:40 a.m. and no one was injured.

Both fires are under investigation.