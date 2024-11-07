A major schedule change is being considered by the city and the union representing firefighters.

According to a report coming to the city’s executive policy committee next week, establishing a special working group to study 24-hour shifts for the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is part of a tentative agreement.

The tentative agreement is between the United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg and the city and has not yet been ratified.

CTV News asked the UFFW and the city for comment, and both declined because the agreement has yet to go through council.

The report said the special working group would 'review and investigate the feasibility of a 24-hour shift and to identify issues and concerns arising from such a shift being utilized by the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.’

It also said the report prepared by the committee would just be used for information and would not be binding for the city or the UFFW.

The report is set to be at the executive policy committee meeting on November 13, 2024.