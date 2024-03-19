Winnipeg football coach who pleaded guilty to sexual assault could be sentenced to 25 years in prison

A sentencing hearing is underway for a Winnipeg football coach who pleaded guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault last year.

Kelsey Albert Dana McKay pleaded guilty in July 2023 to nine counts of sexual assault and two counts of luring.

Victim impact statements were read in court on Tuesday.

McKay, who was a prominent figure in the city’s football community, coached football and taught physical education at Churchill High School and Vincent Massey Collegiate for two decades.

Court was told McKay had considerable power in the school community, and would befriend many of his victims, taking them to lunch or buying them Slurpees. He was described as a "father figure" to many of his victims.

The statement of facts said McKay would invite victims to his home, where they would watch football or movies. Sexual assaults occurred on multiple occasions.

The Crown is asking for 25 years in prison.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Jon Hendricks