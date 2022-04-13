Winnipeg high school football coach charged with alleged sexual assaults: police

Winnipeg police have charged a high school football coach with multiple alleged sexual assaults, some dating back to 2004.

Winnipeg police said on April 12, the sex crimes unit arrested 51-year-old Kelsey Albert Dana McKay, and charged him with five counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual exploitation, four counts of luring and one count of sexual interference.

The charges against him have not been proven in court.

Winnipeg police will be speaking with media at 12:00 p.m. to discuss the case. CTV News Winnipeg will live stream this event.

Police say the charges come after the sex crimes unit was contacted by five adults who reported they had been sexually assaulted between 2004 and 2011 while they had been students and played football at Churchill High School and Vincent Massey Collegiate.

The adults reported they had been sexually assaulted by the same man, who police said had initially taught physical education and coached football at Churchill High School, and then at Vincent Massey Collegiate.

Police allege the man 'forged relationships' with the students and communicated regularly with them. Police said the majority of the offences happened at the man's house.

Winnipeg police say McKay was released on Crown consent with conditions.

The sex crimes unit is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6245.

Police said other resources are available for survivors at the Winnipeg Police Service Victim Services at 204-986-6350 and Klinic Sexual Assault Crisis Line at 204-786-8631.