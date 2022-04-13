Winnipeg high school football coach charged with alleged sexual assaults: police

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How to know if you've been reinfected with COVID-19

With the ongoing spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, getting reinfected seems increasingly common. Here's how to tell if your symptoms stem from a previous infection, or if you've been infected with COVID-19 again.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island