Winnipeg high school football teams face off Friday night

    Eight high school football teams hit the fields Friday night, making for several exciting matchups across the city.

    Winnipeg’s AAAA teams Vincent Massey Collegiate and River East Collegiate faced off, with the Trojans defeating the Kodiaks 28-10.

    Steinbach Regional Secondary School won 56-13 against Kildonan East Collegiate.

    Brandon’s Crocus Plains Regional Secondary School won 35-6 against Sisler High School.

    Moving on to the AAA division, the lone game saw Kenora’s Beaver Brae Secondary School win 47-14 against St. John’s High School.

    Saturday will mark the first and only weekend game of the regular season – where St. Paul’s Crusaders will take on the Elmwood Giants on home turf. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

    - With files from CTV's Taylor Brock.

