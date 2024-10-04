WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg high school football teams face off on Thursday

    Thursday saw another full slate of games for Winnipeg high school football.

    Beginning with JV9, the Miles Mac Buckeyes fell 16-3 to the River East Kodiaks.

    Moving on to AAA, The Fort Francis Muskies took on the Churchill Bulldogs on Thursday. The game was a close call, but the Bulldogs came out on top, beating the Muskies 19-13.

    The John Taylor Pipers beat the St. John’s Tigers 54-0, while the Tec Voc Hornets defeated the St. Norbert Celtics 20-0.

    Looking at AAAA, Steinbach won a close contest against Kelvin High School at 25-23, with the Crocus Plains Plainsmen beating the Sturgeon Heights Huskies 21-14.

    The Elmwood Giants shut out the West Kildonan Wolverines 42-0, while River East defeated Miles Mac 16-3.

    Another nine games will take place on the field on Friday.

