    • Winnipeg homicide detectives asking for public's help one year after slaying

    Homicide detectives are asking the public for any information regarding Sukhdool Singh Gill's death on Sept. 20, 2023. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service) Homicide detectives are asking the public for any information regarding Sukhdool Singh Gill's death on Sept. 20, 2023. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
    Winnipeg police are asking anyone with information regarding a homicide that happened a year ago to come forward.

    Sukhdool Singh Gill was found dead at a Hazelton Drive duplex on Sept. 20, 2023.

    At the time, sources told CTV News Gill had been shot to death, but neighbours said they didn’t hear any gunshots. However, they said they did see three masked men fleeing the duplex that morning and heard a vehicle squeal away.

    The 39-year-old had been identified as a gangster turned Khalistani terrorist by Indian security officials, and Indian media outlets called him an ‘extremist’ who had been living in Canada since 2017.

    Winnipeg Police Service homicide detectives are still investigating Gill’s death. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or any interactions Gill had prior to his death are asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

