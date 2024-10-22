Winnipeg issues RFP for new fire station
Southwest Winnipeg is one step closer to getting a new, permanent fire station.
The City of Winnipeg has officially issued a request for proposals (RFP) for a new station in Waverley West.
The successful applicant will be responsible for the design and construction of the roughly 10,700-square-foot station, as well as other duties like drainage, landscaping, and asphalt paving.
This RFP comes shortly after crews began to assemble a temporary, modular fire station in the area last week. The permanent station will be built close to the temporary one, which is located on Eaglewood Drive.
The RFP closes on Nov. 12. Construction is expected to start in the spring.
More information can be found online.
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates You donated clothing to needy Canadians. So how did it end up in Africa?
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 Investigates You donated clothing to needy Canadians. So how did it end up in Africa?
In the first of a four-part investigation into the seedy underbelly of the lucrative clothing donation bin industry, CTV W5 puts a spotlight on how some of the clothes Canadians donate to charity end up in markets in Africa.
Tropical Storm Oscar swirls toward the Bahamas after hitting Cuba as a hurricane
Tropical Storm Oscar chugged toward the Bahamas on Tuesday after making landfall in Cuba as a Category 1 hurricane, killing at least six people as it unleashed heavy rains on an island also hit by an unrelated massive power outage.
Toronto woman spends nearly $2K on parking to visit mom in health-care facilities
A Toronto woman said the cost of parking to visit her mother in hospital, and later in long term care, for 15 months was a financial burden she feels she shouldn’t have had to pay.
Woman wedged upside down between rocks for 7 hours after trying to retrieve her phone
A woman who tried to retrieve her lost phone from between boulders in Australia’s Hunter Valley became stuck upside down for seven hours before she was rescued earlier this month.
Vermont man charged with drunk driving in Ottawa Valley thought he was still in U.S.
Ontario Provincial Police charged an impaired Vermont man who illegally crossed the border into Canada and thought he was still in the United States.
Italian surfer dies after being impaled by fish off the coast of Indonesia
An Italian surfer has died after being impaled in the chest by a sharp-billed fish while surfing off Indonesia’s West Sumatra coast.
Huge ransoms paid out by some Canadian businesses amid rising cyberattacks: StatCan
Some businesses paid a ransom of more than $500,000 after a cyberattack last year, new Statistics Canada data revealed.
Initial report shows Liam Payne had cocaine in his system when he died, says Argentine official
An initial toxicology report for ex-One Direction singer Liam Payne, who died last week after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, showed that he had cocaine in his system after his death, an Argentine official said.
A giant meteorite boiled the oceans 3.2 billion years ago, but provided a 'fertilizer bomb' for life
A massive space rock, estimated to be the size of four Mount Everests, slammed into Earth more than 3 billion years ago — and the impact could have been unexpectedly beneficial for the earliest forms of life on our planet, according to new research.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Saskatchewan NDP gaining momentum among decided voters, new poll says
The NDP appears to have some momentum in Saskatchewan’s provincial election campaign with less than a week until votes are tallied.
-
Sask Party, NDP encouraging Indigenous residents to vote
The debate between Sask Party Leader Scott Moe and NDP Leader Carla Beck touched on many key issues of this year’s election. However, one issue not in the spotlight was Indigenous issues and the province’s relationship with First Nations.
-
Inquest ordered into the 2021 death of Kristan Grant
A public inquest will be held in the case of Kristan Grant – who died while in the custody of Saskatchewan RCMP in 2021.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man develops new card game with a fun, morbid twist — it ends with a funeral
A Saskatoon man is taking his love of card games to new depths — six feet under, to be exact.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Saskatchewan NDP gaining momentum among decided voters, new poll says
The NDP appears to have some momentum in Saskatchewan’s provincial election campaign with less than a week until votes are tallied.
-
Sask. woman charged with impaired driving in collision that killed two Alberta women
The RCMP says a 32-year-old Saskatchewan woman has been charged with criminal negligence and impaired driving after causing a fatal collision in the wrong lane of Highway 11.
Edmonton
-
What's really behind Alberta's 'scrap the cap' ads?
Alberta’s $7-million ad campaign, railing against a proposed federal industrial emissions cap, comes just weeks before a leadership review for Premier Danielle Smith whose party members are hungry for conflict with Ottawa.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Sunnier and a return to average temperatures
Temperatures hovered just slightly below 0 C and the wind chill had it feeling like -6 C for much of Monday in the Edmonton area.
-
Worker dead after Edmonton workplace incident
A worker died on the job in Edmonton on Monday.
Calgary
-
Calgary sees its first taste of winter in October
Morning commuters in Calgary got the first taste of winter driving for the season on Tuesday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Slippery start to Tuesday after first snowfall of the season
Sidewalks, stairs, and parking lots in Calgary are slick Tuesday morning after mixed precipitation and snow fell on Monday.
-
What's really behind Alberta's 'scrap the cap' ads?
Alberta’s $7-million ad campaign, railing against a proposed federal industrial emissions cap, comes just weeks before a leadership review for Premier Danielle Smith whose party members are hungry for conflict with Ottawa.
Toronto
-
Toronto woman spends nearly $2K on parking to visit mom in health-care facilities
A Toronto woman said the cost of parking to visit her mother in hospital, and later in long term care, for 15 months was a financial burden she feels she shouldn’t have had to pay.
-
Thousands of international students miss fall semester amid uncertainty, visa delays
Thousands of international students expected to study at three Ontario colleges are missing the fall semester, after Ottawa announced it would further tighten Canada's study permit system.
-
More than $500K in stolen property recovered following investigation into Ontario golf course thefts
More than $500,000 in stolen property has been recovered following an investigation into a rash of break-and-enters at Ontario golf courses.
Ottawa
-
Mark Sutcliffe, now the mayor, reflects on broadcasting during the 2014 Parliament Hill shooting
It's been 10 years since a man with a rifle shot and killed Cpl. Nathan Cirillo, an honour guard stationed at the National War Memorial. Mark Sutcliffe, now the mayor of Ottawa, looks back on that day and the ways Ottawa has changed.
-
Photo radar cameras catch dozens of Ottawa police cruisers over the summer
The Ottawa Police Service has received hundreds of speeding tickets so far this year, as the city's photo radar cameras catch police cruisers in school zones and community safety zones.
-
Children on school bus make prank calls to 9-1-1 about a woman in distress in eastern Ontario, OPP says
Ontario Provincial Police say 9-1-1 received three calls "believed to be from a woman in distress" between 7:20 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on Monday in The Nation Township. The calls initiated an emergency response from police, paramedics and firefighters.
Montreal
-
Quebec premier ‘shocked’ and wants to take measures to prevent other cases like at Bedford School
'Shocked' by the news in recent days about the behavior of teachers at Montreal's Bedford School, Premier François Legault said his government would consider “all options” to prevent such cases from happening again.
-
Jacques Cartier Bridge closed to traffic due to demonstration
The Jacques Cartier Bridge was closed to traffic in both directions on Tuesday morning due to the presence of demonstrators who climbed the structure.
-
Some free 2-hour parking to remain at Claude-Robillard Sports Complex
The City of Montreal decided to adjust its plan and allow for some two-hour free parking at the Claude-Robillard Sports Complex in Ahuntsic after previously saying pay parking would be in effect 24/7.
Atlantic
-
N.B. Liberals will form majority government; Holt to become province's first female premier
CTV News is projecting the New Brunswick Liberals will form a majority government in the province, returning to power for the first time since 2018. Leader Susan Holt will become the first female premier of the province.
-
'My future has been decided': Blaine Higgs loses seat as party falls in N.B. election
For the first time in 14 years, Blaine Higgs does not have a seat in the New Brunswick legislature.
-
Nova Scotia health data at risk due to ineffective cybersecurity: report
A new report says Nova Scotia doesn't provide effective cybersecurity for its digital health networks, exposing the system to risk.
Vancouver
-
B.C. election results still uncertain as NDP and Conservatives vie for Greens support
Saturday was a wild election night in B.C., where the dust is still settling and there isn’t a clear winner—but the B.C. Conservatives claimed a historic numbers of seats.
-
Judge doesn't swallow B.C. 'cow share' operator's raw milk case in decades-long fight
A B.C. Supreme Court judge says a longtime raw milk advocate who once tried to circumvent regulations through a "cow share" program can't try to overturn the provincial ban on unpasteurized milk again after two previous unsuccessful attempts.
-
Struggling Whitecaps, Timbers set to meet in MLS wild-card matchup
The Vancouver Whitecaps have been here before — literally and figuratively.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. election results still uncertain as NDP and Conservatives vie for Greens support
Saturday was a wild election night in B.C., where the dust is still settling and there isn’t a clear winner—but the B.C. Conservatives claimed a historic numbers of seats.
-
Judge doesn't swallow B.C. 'cow share' operator's raw milk case in decades-long fight
A B.C. Supreme Court judge says a longtime raw milk advocate who once tried to circumvent regulations through a "cow share" program can't try to overturn the provincial ban on unpasteurized milk again after two previous unsuccessful attempts.
-
Death toll from B.C. atmospheric river climbs as driver found dead, another presumed drowned
Mounties on Vancouver Island say one person is dead and another is presumed to have drowned after two vehicles were found submerged in a river following heavy rains that washed out roadways across British Columbia.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
N.L.
-
77-year-old Kansas man missing after hotel fire in western Newfoundland
Police in western Newfoundland say a 77-year-old man visiting the province from Kansas is missing after a fire at a hotel in Deer Lake, N.L.
-
83-year-old Newfoundland musician still playing sold-out shows, even with memory loss
At 2 p.m. on Thursday, the scene at the Lions Club in Clarenville, N.L., rivalled any rowdy St. John's bar that thumps with music late on a weekend night.
-
Is it pickled fat? Pierogi? Newfoundland 'blobster' expert eyeing weird beach goo
A Newfoundland scientist known for identifying a gelatinous, rancid mass that washed up on the island's shores decades ago is hoping to get his hands on a slice of the strange white globs appearing on the province's beaches.
Northern Ontario
-
Homeless Sudbury man worried he could freeze in a tent
Sudbury's Matthew Klug who has been homeless for six months, says he was ordered by bylaw to tear down a structure he built beside his tent.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates You donated clothing to needy Canadians. So how did it end up in Africa?
In the first of a four-part investigation into the seedy underbelly of the lucrative clothing donation bin industry, CTV W5 puts a spotlight on how some of the clothes Canadians donate to charity end up in markets in Africa.
-
After 51 years, GM closes cold-weather testing facility in Kapuskasing. Ont.
After operating for 51 years, General Motors has announced it is closing the Kapuskasing Proving Ground, a facility the automaker used to test the durability of its vehicles in cold weather.
Barrie
-
$500K bust in York Region nets everything from golf carts to Pokemon cards
Everything from golf carts to Pokemon cards were recovered in an October 16 massive raid in York region.
-
Teen struck by car at school bus stop
A 13-year-old was hit by a car crossing the street to get to his school bus.
-
Orillia bank robbed in broad daylight
An Orillia bank was robbed Monday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge man arrested after guns stolen
A 36-year-old Cambridge man was arrested on Monday after guns were stolen from a vehicle in Cambridge, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
-
GPS technology the focus on Day 5 of second-degree murder trial of Erick Buhr
Testimony continued Monday at the trial of Erick Buhr, who has pleaded not guilty to the second-degree murder of his grandmother, Viola Erb.
-
Victims share impact of University of Waterloo stabbing spree at attacker's sentencing hearing
Victims are sharing the lasting impact of the 2023 triple stabbing at the University of Waterloo. The attacker, Geovanny Villalba-Aleman, previously pled guilty to four assault-related charges.
London
-
Child porn-related charges laid against London man
Earlier this year, police said officers were investigating and used a search warrant on a cell phone with suspected child pornography.
-
City of London looks to crack down on creepy crawlies in low income buildings
"Infestations have been proven to negatively impact one's mental health,” proposals put forward to address bug infestations.
-
London police seeking suspect that approached a woman in a changeroom shower
Police say that on Saturday, September 28, at around 3:00 p.m., a woman was in the women’s changeroom of the Canada Games Aquatics Centre on Wonderland Road.