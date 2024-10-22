Winnipeg issues RFP for new fire station

Southwest Winnipeg is one step closer to getting a new, permanent fire station.

The City of Winnipeg has officially issued a request for proposals (RFP) for a new station in Waverley West.

The successful applicant will be responsible for the design and construction of the roughly 10,700-square-foot station, as well as other duties like drainage, landscaping, and asphalt paving.

This RFP comes shortly after crews began to assemble a temporary, modular fire station in the area last week. The permanent station will be built close to the temporary one, which is located on Eaglewood Drive.

The RFP closes on Nov. 12. Construction is expected to start in the spring.

More information can be found online.