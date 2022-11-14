Winnipeg Jets defeat Seattle Kraken 3-2 in overtime
Mark Scheifele scored 54 seconds into overtime on Sunday night, capping a dramatic comeback as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Seattle Kraken, 3-2.
Scheifele's goal was his second of the night. He also scored in the second period.
Winnipeg's Blake Wheeler forced overtime with 3.9 seconds left, knocking in a loose puck from the top of the crease while the Jets had a 6-on-4 advantage with goalie David Rittich on the bench and Seattle's Carson Soucy sent to the penalty box for roughing with 25.2 seconds remaining. It was Wheeler's fourth goal of the season and the 300th goal of his career.
"It was nice to get a good bounce and get a reward," Wheeler said. "The team played well, so it would have been a shame to leave here without anything. That's the key is to not lose confidence on the power play and special teams."
Rittich had 16 saves.
Jordan Eberle and Brandon Tanev scored for the Kraken. Goalie Martin Jones, making his 400th NHL start, made 28 saves.
Josh Morrissey set up the overtime winner. Skating down the left side, he passed toward the center, and Scheifele, from the low slot, beat Jones to the lower right side for his 10th of the season.
"I was pretty exhausted," Scheifele said. "I don't know if I had my legs for most of the night, but what a fantastic pass. It was an amazing pass, and I was lucky to be there."
Jets coach Rick Bowness said "that's not quite how we drew it up, but we'll certainly take it."
Tanev scored near the midpoint of the third period, his third goal in the last four games, to give Seattle a 2-1 lead. He now has four for the year. Eberle scored in the first period on a power play, his fourth.
Scheifele's goal also was on the power play midway through the second to tie it at 1-1.
The penalty on Soucy, who punched Pierre-Luc Dubois from behind, was the Kraken's third of the third period and eighth of the night.
"We put ourselves in position to win the game, and three minor penalties (in the third) is probably the thing that stands out," Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. "When you do that in the third period, down to the last 30 seconds, that's a tough way to close out a hockey game. Eight penalties is too many."
