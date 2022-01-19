Winnipeg Jets refund tickets to two games due to capacity limits

The Winnipeg Jets have given season ticket holders refunds for two upcoming home games due to capacity restrictions.

Due to current health orders, a maximum of 250 fans will be allowed to attend games on Jan. 25 against the Florida Panthers and Jan. 27 against the Vancouver Canucks.

The games were removed from season ticket holders’ accounts and a credit was given.

However, season ticket holders have been given the opportunity to purchase tickets for either of the games by filling out a survey, with 125 pass holders being chosen randomly to buy a pair of tickets for the chosen game.

The tickets will only be sold in pairs, will be non-transferable, and not eligible for resale.

The seats will be spread out on the west side of Canada Life Centre and COVID-19 protocols will be in place.