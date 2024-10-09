Winnipeg Jets regular season returns, prepared for clash with Edmonton Oilers

The NHL regular season is back for the Winnipeg Jets as they kick off their 2024-25 season in Edmonton.

It's a team that doesn't look much different compared to last year, but they are hoping to take that next step in their quest for the Stanley Cup – advancing out of the first round of the playoffs.

Players said they are excited to move on from preseason hockey and play meaningful games.

"I feel like training camp felt like forever. It feels like forever to get to this game," Mark Scheifele said. "Very excited to get going. Nervous, excited, you know, everything. It's always fun to start a new season.

"Everything kind of switches, once there's something on the line, I think just subconsciously something switches inside you. It's the start of the season, it's game time now," said Scheifele. "It's just a matter of managing your excitement level – don't get too excited too early and try to do everything in one shift. Just kind of let the game come to you and go from there."

For Gabe Vilardi, game one is also game 200 of his career. He knows it's a long season but is ready to make an impact on the ice.

"It's still exciting for sure. Obviously, once you get older you start to look past game one, obviously the full season, but still exciting."

The team on the other end of the ice has plenty of playoff experience as of late – the Edmonton Oilers coming within one win of claiming the Stanley Cup last season.

The Jets know it will be no easy task to take on the team that many consider to be the Stanley Cup favourites, but they are ready to show they can compete with the league's best.

"It's a really good test," said Vilardi. "They've got such a skilled lineup up front. So it's going to be a good game hopefully. But, like I said, it's game one. Guys are coming in, there is rust that comes with regular season action, it's not the same as preseason. You don't want to weigh in too much to game one, but like you said, it's a good test."

The cream of the crop for the Oilers is number 97 and 29 – Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl – the duo each tallied more than 100 points last season.

Scheifele said there is no better way to start the season than taking on the NHL's top players.

"They're fantastic players over there. We know it’s going to be a tough test. Obviously, we've played them a lot of times over the years, but it's always a tough test playing against those two guys and a great team over there. We got to be ready right from the get-go and just go have fun," said Scheifele.

Connor Hellebuyck will be taking the net for Winnipeg after missing time earlier in the week due to personal family reasons.

It will be a late game at 9 p.m. CT.