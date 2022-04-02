Winnipeg launching program to make composting more accessible

The City of Winnipeg is launching a program to help increase access to compost collection programs and keep waste out of landfills.

In a Friday news release, the city announced its new Compost Support Program.

Through this initiative, organizations that collect and transport food waste to compost facilities will be able to apply for support payments of up to $65,000 in cash and in-kind advertising credits.

Coun. Brian Mayes, chairperson of the city’s water and waste committee, noted that advancing waste reduction initiatives is important for the environment.

“Through the Compost Support Program, more Winnipeggers will have access to food waste collection services, helping us reduce the amount of food waste entering our landfills while encouraging composting,” he said.

The city said the successful applicants have to use the funding to bring greater access to food waste collection programs in Winnipeg.

It explained some ways to do this would be to provide subsidies for low-income residents; helping to create programs for residents who don’t currently qualify for compost programs; and implementing measures to offset costs of the program.

Applications are being accepted online until April 30.