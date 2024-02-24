Winnipeg library services, hours to be expanded with new budget

The City of Winnipeg’s 2024 budget will bring an expansion to library services, including extended hours, permanent security and more materials.

On Friday, the city announced that if the 2024-27 multi-year budget is approved, it will include a number of investments in libraries, including:

An increase to weekly library hours, including having all libraries open on Wednesdays year-round, and increase to hours on Sundays during the fall and winter seasons;

An increase of $462,500 in the budget for library materials;

$134,500 for additional library programming;

$1.8 million for improved security; and

$4.7 million for a new library in Northwest Winnipeg.

“I know that Winnipeggers across the city are going to benefit from the increased hours and the increased investment in our libraries services as well,” said Mayor Scott Gillingham at a news conference on Friday.

The city notes that this enhancements have been made possible, in part, by the Manitoba government, which increased its funding for library services.

Winnipeggers are invited to give feedback on the budget through an online survey or by participating in an upcoming meeting. More information can be found online.