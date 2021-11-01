Winnipeg man accused of killing parents, stabbing fellow employee worked as a nurse at Seven Oaks Hospital

WINNIPEG -

A Winnipeg nurse is accused of killing his mom and dad and then stabbing a co-worker at Seven Oaks Hospital, police said Monday.

Trevor Robert Farley, 37, has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in a string of incidents last Wednesday that police allege are linked.

But investigators have remained tight-lipped on any possible motive behind the crimes.

“Not sure if that’s information we’re going to provide unless that’s information we feel can further the investigation,” said Sgt. Paul Manaigre with the Manitoba RCMP. “But that’s probably one of the bigger pieces of the puzzle. There’s three people involved here, that’s something we obviously want to try and find out.”

In a joint update given Monday by RCMP and Winnipeg police on the investigation into the two homicides and violent assault, officers said Farley – a registered nurse at Seven Oaks Hospital – has been charged with one count of first-degree murder in his mom’s death, one count of second-degree murder in his dad’s death and one count of attempted murder in the attack on a fellow employee at Seven Oaks Hospital.

Police revealed Monday they believe Farley’s father, 73-year-old Stuart Farley, was killed first last Wednesday, followed by his mother, 73-year-old Judy Swain. Then came the stabbing at Seven Oaks where police said Farley was taken into custody.

RCMP said they first identified Farley as a suspect in his mom’s death Wednesday afternoon after officers were called by an acquaintance to do a well-being check on Swain at her home near New Bothwell, Man where they found her dead.

“It was a violent assault,” Manaigre said. “I’m not going to get into specifics.”

The Mounties said they then received information Farley may be headed into the city and alerted police in Winnipeg, who determined Farley may be near the hospital. On their way to the area, officers were called to the stabbing at Seven Oaks.

“You’ve got a situation that unfolded honestly within less than two hours,” Manaigre said. “It’s dynamic. It was quick.”

RCMP said Stuart Farley was found dead Wednesday evening at his Toronto St. home in Winnipeg’s West End when RCMP went to notify him of Swain’s death, which is now being investigated by the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS).

“It was violent. There was no firearm involved that I’m aware of,” said WPS Const. Rob Carver. “Beyond that, I can’t give you more.”

Stuart Farley and Judy Swain were married but divorced more than a decade ago, according to court records and friends.

By the time police had found his father dead, Trevor Farley had already been taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after a Seven Oaks Hospital staff member in her sixties, who’s been identified as Candyce Szkwarek, was critically stabbed in the atrium of the building.

“She’s been stabilized but my understanding is she’s in the hospital,” Carver said. “She’ll be in the hospital for some time.”

Police said last week Farley underwent a medical assessment after his arrest.

None of the charges against him have been tested in court.

A search of court records shows Trevor Farley has no other outstanding charges or previous convictions.

Farley did agree to sign a mutual peace bond in July 2012 with the ex-husband of this then fiancé.

“I’m prepared to sign the peace bond if it was a mutual peace bond,” Farley told a judge in court in July 2012.

Farley was the respondent in the matter after the ex-husband filed an application regarding concerns he had about his safety around Farley during the pickup and drop-off of the ex-husband and Farley’s fiancé’s son.

“I need him to stay away from me,” the ex-husband said about Farley during the court hearing.

Both men made several accusations about each other during the hearing, but in the end they each agreed to sign the peace bond not to talk to each for one year.

“I don’t think you guys should talk to each other, that’s my view,” the judge said. “There’s no reason why you two have to talk to each other for the next year.”

Court records also show Farley had filed for bankruptcy in March 2020 and had debt totalling around $140,000.

Creditors opposed the application in March of this year because they argued a large portion of the money was used by Farley to further his education which they said in court documents would pay off in the long term.

The College of Registered Nurses of Manitoba, which regulates RNs in the province, has confirmed Farley is a nurse who was in good standing.

The college said in an email to CTV News Winnipeg it’s now evaluating information surrounding the matter to determine the best and most appropriate course of action.

“The College was saddened to learn of the tragic acts of violence that unfolded over the past couple of days, culminating with the incident at Seven Oaks Hospital,” the email reads. “Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of the victims as well as the staff at Seven Oaks Hospital and others directly and indirectly impacted.”

Farley remains in custody.

The matter is scheduled to be back in court Tuesday.