Winnipeg man charged following U of M dorm attack

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a man believed to be connected with an assault at a University of Manitoba dorm room.

Police tell CTV News officers responded to a “suspicious call” from a restaurant along the south strip of Pembina Highway around 11 p.m. Friday. The call came from a member of the public who saw the earlier advisory and phoned police regarding a man outside the restaurant who reportedly matched the suspect’s description.

The suspect was arrested in the 1800 block of Pembina Highway.

Investigators determined the man entered the student residence building on Dafoe Road early Friday morning, before breaking into the woman’s dorm room. It was there the woman told police the man assaulted her.

Garry Edwards Jr., 46, was charged with several offences, including three counts of breaking and entering a dwelling house with intent, sexual assault, robbery, and overcoming resistance by attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle another person.

Police also thanked the public, the media and the University of Manitoba for their help in locating and identifying the suspect involved in the incident.

Edwards was detained in custody.

The University of Manitoba shared a statement Saturday afternoon acknowledging the arrest. It also re-emphasized the additional security measures that were put in place following the incident, including an increased security presence and personnel, as well as routine checks of all residence entrances and exits.

