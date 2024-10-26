WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg man charged following U of M dorm attack

    Share

    Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a man believed to be connected with an assault at a University of Manitoba dorm room.

    Police tell CTV News officers responded to a “suspicious call” from a restaurant along the south strip of Pembina Highway around 11 p.m. Friday. The call came from a member of the public who saw the earlier advisory and phoned police regarding a man outside the restaurant who reportedly matched the suspect’s description.

    The suspect was arrested in the 1800 block of Pembina Highway.

    Investigators determined the man entered the student residence building on Dafoe Road early Friday morning, before breaking into the woman’s dorm room. It was there the woman told police the man assaulted her.

    Garry Edwards Jr., 46, was charged with several offences, including three counts of breaking and entering a dwelling house with intent, sexual assault, robbery, and overcoming resistance by attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle another person.

    Police also thanked the public, the media and the University of Manitoba for their help in locating and identifying the suspect involved in the incident.

    Edwards was detained in custody.

    The University of Manitoba shared a statement Saturday afternoon acknowledging the arrest. It also re-emphasized the additional security measures that were put in place following the incident, including an increased security presence and personnel, as well as routine checks of all residence entrances and exits.

    - With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News