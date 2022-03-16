Winnipeg man charged in fatal gang-related shooting: police

Police are investigating a downtown shooting that injured two people early Wednesday morning. Police are investigating a downtown shooting that injured two people early Wednesday morning.

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Why? Why? Why?' Ukraine's Mariupol descends into despair

Each airstrike and shell that relentlessly pounds Mariupol -- about one a minute at times -- drives home the curse of a geography that has put the city squarely in the path of Russia's domination of Ukraine. This southern seaport of 430,000 has become a symbol of Russian President Vladimir Putin's drive to crush democratic Ukraine.

Q and A: This is the group of people inflation hurts most

With a high cost of living hurting Canadians' wallets, CTV National News' Manitoba Bureau Chief Jill Macyshon spoke with Phil Cyrenne, a professor of economics at the University of Winnipeg, about what's driving high inflation rates in Canada and who it's hurting most.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island