Winnipeg man charged in fatal gang-related shooting: police

A 25-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged following a fatal shooting in Downtown Winnipeg last month that police allege was gang-related.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Garry Street at approximately 3:40 a.m. on Feb. 9. Police said two people were injured in a shooting. One man was taken to hospital in stable condition, while the second man was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he died from his injuries.

Police identified the victim as 30-year-old Abdulwasi Ahmed of Winnipeg.

According to police, on Monday the homicide unit and the tactical team arrested a 25-year-old man at a home in the first 100 block of Hargrave Street.

“Investigators believe both the accused and the deceased were associated with criminal organizations in the city,” police said in a statement. “It is unknown if they knew each other at the time of the killing; however, the shooting is believed to be gang motivated.”

Gunni Abdi Hassen has been charged with second-degree murder. He has been detained in custody and the charge has not been proven in court.