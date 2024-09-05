WINNIPEG
Winnipeg man dead, senior hurt after crash on Manitoba roadway

A 42-year-old man from Winnipeg is dead after a collision on a provincial road in the RM of Ste. Anne.

Steinbach RCMP were called Tuesday night just before 6:30 p.m. to the two-vehicle collision on Provincial Road 210 at Road 41 N. According to Mounties, a vehicle travelling north on PR 210 collided with a vehicle going south.

The driver of the northbound vehicle, a 42-year-old man from Winnipeg, died at the scene.

A 70-year-old man from Winnipeg, who was driving the southbound vehicle, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.

