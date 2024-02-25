Winnipeg man facing impaired driving charge after driving onto sidewalk

A Winnipeg man is facing an impaired driving charge after a he allegedly drove his car onto the sidewalk by police headquarters on Saturday.

The incident began around 2:20 p.m. when officers saw someone drive their 1998 white Ford Ranger onto the east sidewalk of Smith Street and then come to a stop by the public entrance of the WPS headquarters.

Police quickly went over to the car and closed down sections of Smith Street and Graham Avenue to ensure public safety.

According to police, the man inside the car refused to get out and armed himself with a screwdriver.

Officers were then able to breach the car’s windows and use a Taser to safely get the man out of the vehicle. The driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition, where he was assessed and medically cleared.

The police headquarters were not damaged during the incident and no one else was hurt.

A 48-year-old Winnipeg man is facing the charge of operating a conveyance while impaired to any degree by BAC or drugs or a combination of both. He was also arrested on the strength of an outstanding unendorsed warrant.

The suspect is in custody.