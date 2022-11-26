Winnipeg man sentenced to 19 years for child pornography ring
A Winnipeg man who victimized hundreds of children across the globe with a network of other pedophiles has been sentenced to 19 years in prison.
Kenneth Emerson, who is 31, previously pleaded guilty to two counts of internet luring and one count each of making child pornography, making written child pornography, possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, and invitation to sexual touching.
His arrest in July 2020 led to the discovery of tens of thousands of pages of internet chat room logs in which he manipulated child victims.
Emerson's victims included children in Canada, the U-S, U-K, Australia, Italy, New Zealand, Ireland, Romania, Guatemala and Sweden.
