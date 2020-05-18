WINNIPEG -- A 27-year-old man was stabbed after refusing to buy meth.

According to police, officers were alerted to a stabbing in the 400 block of Selkirk Avenue at 5:57 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the victim had been walking in the area when he was approached by a man who tried to sell him methamphetamine. When the victim declined, the man became enraged and attacked him with a knife, causing a significant laceration. The attacker left the scene, and police were contacted.

Upon arrival, police say officers found the victim and gave him medical treatment, including using a tourniquet. The victim was taken to hospital in stable condition.

With help from community members, police and the K9 Unit located the suspect in the 500 block of Manitoba Avenue soon after the incident.

A 20-year-old man from Winnipeg has been charged with:

Aggravated Assault

Assault with a Weapon

Carrying Concealed Weapon Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Fail to Comply with Condition of Release Order (x2)

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

He was detained in custody. No charges have been proven in court.

The Winnipeg Police Service is thanking members of the William Whyte community who helped direct officers to the suspect as he fled through the area.