Winnipeg man who printed 3D handguns gets 12 years in jail

A 19-year-old man has been sentenced to 12 years in jail for his role in a 3D gun manufacturing and trafficking ring.

Police arrested Jackson Prince in March after 3D-printed gun parts were intercepted at the border coming from the United States and China, destined for Winnipeg. It led to what police described as one of the largest busts they have had for 3D-printed firearms.

During a sentencing hearing in Manitoba's provincial court on Dec. 1, the court heard how Jackson Prince, who was 18 at the time of his arrest, was 3D printing the components necessary to make replica Glock handguns.

According to an agreed statement of facts, during the course of this illicit business partnership, Prince manufactured and trafficked at least 11 handguns. Court heard that 3D printers are widely available, and the materials used are inexpensive. Judge Don Slough noted during the sentencing it would cost less than $500 to start making these guns.

The Crown and defence jointly recommended a sentence of 12 years. Prince had no prior criminal record.

Slough said this is a case that is sending a message.

"Anyone in this community has to know that if you’re going to engage in this kind of activity, the consequences are going to be harsh. You’re not just going to the pen (penitentiary). You’re going to the pen for a long time," Slough said during the sentencing.

"This court has an obligation to send a message to people who think they can make a lot of money doing this. The message has to be, if you do this, when you're caught, you're going to jail for more than a decade."

The judge accepted the 12-year sentence minus the 356 days of enhanced credit Prince receives for the time he has already served in custody.