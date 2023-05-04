Winnipeg Police make large 3D-printed gun bust, 18-year-old charged

An 18-year-old in Winnipeg has been arrested after 3D-printed gun parts were intercepted at the border coming from the United States and China.

Insp. Elton Hall said the parts were found in January and were disguised as tools and machinery equipment. The parts are used to complete 3D-printed guns.

Investigators determined the shipments were going to a Winnipeg address.

Hall said the Firearms Investigation and Enforcement Unit (FIEU) determined someone at this Winnipeg address was manufacturing and distributing the 3D-printed guns.

On March 31, FIEU executed a search warrant in the 300 block of Boyd Avenue and were able to find multiple 3D-printed guns being built.

Police said they found 20 3D-printed Glock-style lower receivers, a 3D-printed AR-15 style gun that was made to look like a Nerf child's toy, around 100 switches to convert handguns into fully automatic machine guns, three 3D-printed magazines, one 3D-printed drum magazine, numerous loose gun parts like triggers and firing pins, a Type-81 rifle as well as a magazine for it, ammunition, and two handgun magazines, including one that was loaded with 9 mm ammunition.

A selection of 3D printed firearm parts seized by Winnipeg police during a recent investigation. (Image source: Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg)

Police also found an ounce of cocaine, an ounce of psilocybin as well as a 3D printer and spools of filament.

Police arrested an 18-year-old and he has been charged with multiple firearm and drug-related offences.

The man remains in custody. The charges against him haven't been proven in court.

