Winnipeg mosque broken into over weekend

Winnipeg Central Mosque was broken into early Sunday morning.

CTV News Winnipeg learned that two doors at the mosque were smashed in, and a locker and money box were broken.

Nothing was stolen and those who attend the mosque, which is located in the West End, don’t believe the incident was targeted.

“There was hardly anything there at the mosque,” said Noris Zeid, whose family goes to the mosque.

“It’s basically an empty building with some chairs and tables.”

Zeid noted that he lives in the West End, adding that the area is seeing an upswing in crime.

“There’s a lot of crime in the area,” he said.

“I feel bad for all the services out there, whether it’s police and all the departments that have to deal with all the crime and related crime that comes with it.”

The mosque resumed regular operations on Sunday. The community is raising money to fix the damage.

“All religious groups need a lot of help in this community,” Zeid said. “We need more of that in our city.”

The Winnipeg Police Service said it does not have information on the incident at this time.

- With files from CTV’s Alexandra Holyk.