Winnipeg police arrest man wanted in connection with two fatal shootings

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with two fatal shootings after Winnipeg police put out a call earlier this month for help in finding him.

Officers say Maxim Dale Garneau, 27, was arrested Thursday. He was in possession of a loaded rifle concealed in his backpack, police say.

He was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, as well as a number of weapons-related offences.

He was safely taken into custody, and the weapon and its ammunition were seized.

The charges stem from two separate fatal shootings that happened months apart in Winnipeg.

The first dates back to Sept. 10, 2023. Police were called to the 200 block of College Avenue for reports a man had been shot.

They arrived to find him outside an apartment building suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition where he died.

Police identified him as Daniel Raymond Garvey-Rodriguez, 25, from Winnipeg.

The next incident happened on March 18, when police were called to a home in the 1200 block of Selkirk Avenue, this time for a report of a man who had been fatally shot.

He was identified as Edgar Allan Bear, 56. He was a member of Peguis First Nation and was living in Winnipeg.

Police later identified Garneau as a suspect in both killings. After consulting with Manitoba Prosecution Service, two second-degree murder charges were laid.

None of the charges have been tested in court.