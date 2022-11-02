Winnipeg police arrest two after cannabis edibles handed out to kids on Halloween

A 53-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man are facing multiple charges after cannabis edibles containing high levels of THC were handed out to children in Winnipeg on Halloween.

The two suspects, who were not named as charges have not been formally laid in court, are each charged with 13 counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, administering a noxious substance with intent to endanger life and cause bodily harm, distributing cannabis to a young person, and distributing known illicit cannabis.

The pair was released on a promise to appear.

The arrests come after police received more than a dozen reports of THC candy being discovered in children’s Halloween candy in the South Tuxedo neighbourhood. The packages indicate 600 milligrams of THC were present in the bags.

Police said children between six and 16 years old received the edibles, which were packaged in a plastic bag with full-size chocolate bars. The investigation led police to a home in the first 100 block of Coleraine Crescent, where a search warrant was executed.

Const. Dani McKinnon with the Winnipeg Police Service said officers are looking to determine a motive.

“In meeting with the investigative team, I can say that investigators believe nobody was intentionally targeted,” she said.

McKinnon added that they have not confirmed if any of the children ate the THC candy. She said the candy will be sent to Health Canada for testing to confirm if they are THC edibles.

“It’s a very long process to get the results back, but investigators believe with the evidence that they have received that these are, in fact, THC gummies,” McKinnon said.

Four packages have been recovered and police said they have made arrangements to speak with the remaining victims and recover the outstanding THC candies.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and parents and guardians should still check their children’s Halloween candy. Police added that if similar bags are found, people should contact police and avoid handling the package.