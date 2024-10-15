Winnipeg police condemn vandalism in response to animal cruelty arrests

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking people not resort to vigilante activity in response to the arrests of two people accused of torturing and killing animals and posting it online.

On Oct. 11, police said a man and woman were arrested after videos surfaced on the dark web of about 10 cats being tortured and killed.

Police executed a search warrant at a home in the Lord Roberts neighbourhood and arrested the two people.

"This news has certainly caught the attention of the public – with some people going so far as to share more information and imagery of those charged," police said in a post on X.

Police said there have been serious acts of vandalism at the complex where they lived, and it has impacted everyone who lives there.

"Please know the criminal justice system is dealing with the accused to the best of its ability. We ask citizens to let that process take place," the post reads. "Any form of vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct directed at these individuals will not be tolerated."

Both suspects are in custody.