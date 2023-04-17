Winnipeg police cruiser damaged in downtown crash

A Winnipeg police cruiser was one of the cars damaged in a downtown Winnipeg crash over the weekend.

The two-car crash took place on Sunday at the intersection of Donald Street and Notre Dame Avenue.

A red vehicle involved in a crash in downtown Winnipeg on April 16, 2023.

The Winnipeg Police Service said three people were taken to the hospital – two for examination and one in stable condition.

Around 8 p.m. on Sunday, police officers could be seen investigating in a taped off area. Images also showed a police cruiser with damage to its side, as well as a damaged red car.

The damaged police cruiser involved in the crash on April 16, 2023.