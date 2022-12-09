Winnipeg police disrupt "ghost gun" operation; two facing charges

Two men are facing charges after police say a criminal network paid legitimate printer services to make parts for illegal 3D-printed handguns.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said its firearms investigation and enforcement unit began a probe into the manufacturing and trafficking of illicit 3D-printed guns in November.

Police say a criminal network solicited and paid legitimate 3D printer services to make handgun lower receiver assemblies, also known as receiver blanks.

Officers say they believe the blanks were made into working “ghost guns” and trafficked to criminals.

On Nov. 2, police searched a home in the 3000 block of Pembina Highway, finding 3D printers, laptops, cell phones and spools of 3D filament.

Investigators believe about 15 firearm receivers were made.

A 30-year-old man from Winnipeg is facing weapons trafficking charges.

He was released on an undertaking.

Investigators then searched a home in the 400 block of Tim Sale Drive and found similar materials.

A 19-year-old man from Winnipeg is facing weapons trafficking charges and was released on an undertaking.

Additionally, police say a 45-year-old man from Winnipeg was arrested in relation to 3D-printed lower firearm receivers, but was subsequently released with no charges by Crown authorization.

None of the charges have been tested in court.