WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service downtown headquarters will be reopening to the public for some in-person services.

Beginning on June 22, people will be allowed to file police reports in person daily from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Police said in-person criminal record checks and police information checks, as well as non-criminal fingerprinting, will be available on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Police said a limited number of people will be allowed in the building in order to follow physical distancing guidelines, which may cause delays.

People are asked to consider online options for reporting crimes or starting a criminal record check request.

Police asked anyone who is showing COVID-19 symptoms or is required to self-isolate, to not come to the building.

Other police service centres are closed to the public for now, but police said they will let the public know once a reopening date has been set.

Manitoba RCMP told CTV News that its detachments are still open, though some are reducing or suspending certain front-counter and in-detachment services. RCMP encourages Manitobans to check with their local detachments for more information on what services are available.