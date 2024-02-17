Winnipeg police investigating fatal crash on McPhillips

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is investigating a fatal crash near the northern edge of the city.

Officers responded to a single-vehicle collision near McPhillips Street and Ferrier St, just south of the Perimeter Highway, at around 3:15 a.m. Saturday.

In a release Saturday afternoon, WPS said a man was found dead at the scene. No further details were provided, although WPS Traffic Division officers are investigating.

Roads in the area were closed for several hours, but have since reopened.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident – including dash camera footage – to contact the traffic unit or Crime Stoppers.