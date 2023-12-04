WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg police investigating incident at Waverley Heights housing complex

    Winnipeg police on scene on Markham Road on Dec. 3, 2023. Winnipeg police on scene on Markham Road on Dec. 3, 2023.

    The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating an incident at a Manitoba Housing complex in the Waverley Heights neighbourhood.

    Images from the scene on Sunday morning, show police vehicles at the complex on Markham Road. Officers also taped off the area while they investigated.

    Police told CTV News the incident is domestic in nature and the investigation is ongoing.

    No further details were made available and there is no threat to public safety.

