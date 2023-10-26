Winnipeg police investigating shooting, vandalism believed to be hate-motivated

The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a shooting into a home in River Heights, along with several vandalism incidents in recent weeks as hate-motivated crimes.

The incidents have run from Oct. 7 to Oct. 22, and police say the incidents are related to the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict, which began on Oct. 7.

“We are taking this very seriously,” said Insp. Jennifer McKinnon with the Winnipeg Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit. “It’s likely there are further incidents, and it’s likely that people are hesitant to come and report it to us.”

Police said the first incident happened between Oct. 7 and 8, when officers received multiple reports of eggs thrown at doors of homes in the city’s southwest.

They also responded to a report of a vandalized religious item in a parking lot in the 100 block of Harrow Street, and reports of graffiti on Oct. 13 on a shed near a school and place of worship in the River Heights neighbourhood.

On Oct. 22, residents of a home in River Heights heard the smashing of a front window of their home, which they later found was shot out. Nobody in the home was injured.

Police said the home had a visible religious symbol near the front door.

Police said they’ve also received reports of multiple racially motivated social media posts between Oct. 15 and 24.

No arrests have been made regarding these incidents, and anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219.

WINNIPEG MP SPEAKS OUT AGAINST ANTI-SEMITIC GRAFFITI

The Member of Parliament for the area also mentioned he has been sent images of anti-semitic graffiti.

Ben Carr, the MP for Winnipeg South Centre, said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the graffiti - swastikas sprayed on a bus bench and street sign - has shown up in recent days in his riding, which he said has a large Jewish population.

“I am sharing for awareness to demonstrate the rise of anti-semitism and the real fear and anxiety it provokes, across our community,” he said in the post.

He adds if anyone seeing instances of hate they should call local police right away.

POLICE ASKING FOR COUNTER PROTEST CHANGES

The Winnipeg Police Service also spoke about counter protests the organization has responded to in 2023.

According to Supt. Dave Dalal with the WPS, Winnipeg police have monitored 235 events this year, including protests, counter-protests and rallies.

“This is a substantial draw on police resources,” he said. “It really does take us away from responding to calls from citizens in need, and this is especially important when large police resources are required during counter protests.”

Dalal said police are not asking people to stop protesting peacefully, but are instead asking people wishing to counter protest do so at a different time and location.

“This counter protest produces conditions that increase risks to the community, those who have gathered, and to the officers assigned,” he said.