Winnipeg police investigating 'suspicious' house fire as homicide

Crews on scene of the fire on William Avenue on Jan. 21, 2022. Crews on scene of the fire on William Avenue on Jan. 21, 2022.

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

NATO outlines 'deterrence' plan as tensions with Russia soar

Tensions soared Monday between Russia and the West over concerns that Moscow is planning to invade Ukraine, with NATO outlining potential troop and ship deployments, Britain saying it would withdraw some diplomats from Kyiv, and Ireland denouncing upcoming Russian war games off its coast as unwelcome.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island