Winnipeg police looking at replacement for helicopter

The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for a new helicopter to replace the current aircraft, which has been in service for 15 years.

Superintendent Brian Miln says the helicopter is at its end of life and getting parts for the chopper is getting more difficult and can take six to 12 months to procure them, and in some cases even longer.

“We simply don’t want to get into that position where we have a substantial part failure and now the machine is grounded for six months, eight months, 12 months, or further,” said Miln.

But instead of buying a new one off the hop, the police service wants to enter into a lease-to-own deal, where the service could have the option to purchase it down the road.

Miln says buying a helicopter upfront is very expensive, so the leasing option spreads out costs. Plus he says it gives the service flexibility during the lease period.

“Is the machine meeting our needs, yes or no?” said Miln “If it is, well then yeah, we have an option to potentially purchase it outright. If it doesn’t end up meeting our needs, then it gives us an easy out to move to something more compatible.”

A recent report to the police board says the helicopter can get from one area of the city to another in minutes, get “eyes” on high-risk calls 10 to 15 kilometers away, and reduces risks around vehicle pursuits, allowing officers on the ground to pull back from a chase.

Winnipeg Police Board Chair Markus Chambers says he fully supports the police helicopter program.

“It supports the ground units,” said Chambers. “ (It's) a very useful tool in a growing city.”

Not everyone is on board with a new helicopter.

Abdikheir Ahmed, Co-chair of the Police Accountability Coalition, says Winnipeg does not need a police chopper. He says the money would be better used for crime prevention measures.

“It’s going to provide a Band-Aid from hopping from one place to the other, but it’s not going to solve our problem, ” said Ahmed.

Ahmed says the helicopter can further strain the relationship between police and communities where Air 1 has a larger presence.

“Especially in the North End, in a community which is already over-policed, having a helicopter with a big flashlight over its houses overnight and blazing with a big sound.” Said Ahmed

The police service says the costs for the lease are not yet known and estimates the new chopper could be in the air between 12 and 18 months.