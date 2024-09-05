WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg police looking to identify deceased woman

    A composite sketch shows a woman who died on Aug. 10, 2024 in Winnipeg. Police are looking for help in identifying her. (Winnipeg Police Service) A composite sketch shows a woman who died on Aug. 10, 2024 in Winnipeg. Police are looking for help in identifying her. (Winnipeg Police Service)
    Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman who died last month.

    According to the Winnipeg Police Service, the woman was found dead in the 600 block of Main Street on Aug. 10, 2024.

    Officers say they tried to identify her through multiple investigative avenues, but have been unsuccessful.

    Police created a composite sketch of the woman to see if someone can identify her and police can find her family.

    The woman was believed to be in her 20s or 30s and was five-foot-five with a very thin build. She had short, dark hair and brown eyes with a mole above her left eye.

    She was wearing a grey Bench hoodie, black pants with a bright yellow stripe down the side, black socks, and black runners.

    She also had a large tan handbag and a blue suitcase in her possession.

    a Bench handbag a woman had in her possession at the time of her death on Aug. 10, 2024. (Winnipeg Police Service)The suitcase the missing woman had in her possession at the time of her death on Aug. 10, 2024. (Winnipeg Police Service)

    Anyone with information about the woman's identity is asked to call police.

